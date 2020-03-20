MURDER : NAMIBIAN COPS HUNT FOR ZIMBA





Police in the Oshana region, Namibia, are looking for a Zimbabwean man wanted in connection with the investigation of an incident in which a man was allegedly killed at Oshakati over a taxi fare of N$20 on Sunday.





The police are looking for the 41-year-old Lengton Meki, and need help from the public to trace him, Oshana regional police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said on Monday.





Meki is wanted in connection with the police’s investigation of the death of a 51-year-old man, Chipuriro Botham, who was killed at Uupindi location in Oshakati West at around 23h40 on Sunday.





Botham, who is also a Zimbabwean, was allegedly killed when he was struck with a brick during an argument over a taxi fare of N$20, Aiyambo indicated. Botham’s assailant fled from the scene after the incident.



