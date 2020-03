MOHADI LOSES CASE

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has lost a bid to have his ex-wife Tambudzani ordered to pay over $400 000 to him for failing to take custody of cattle which were awarded to her when the two officially parted ways in March last year.

“The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to remove her herd of cattle that she was awarded in terms of the consent order from Lot 1 of Lot 10 Jompembe Farm, Beitbridge despite several demands to do so from the plaintiff,” Mohadi had argued.

However, Tambudzani had excepted to the application, which the High Court upheld.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that: the exception is upheld and the plaintiff’s claim be and is hereby dismissed with costs,” High Court judge Jacob Manzunzu ruled.

In the application, Mohadi claimed that he was incurring several costs on his own relating to the welfare of Tambudzani’s share of cattle.

He said they should equally share the amount with his ex-wife.