MISSING MAN FOUND DEAD : BODY PARTS MISSING





A 49-year-old Victoria Falls man, who had been missing for a week was found dead in a bush with both legs, right arm and intestines missing, in what is suspected to be an attack by wild animals.





It is suspected that Edson Bhebhe of Mkhosana Suburb was killed by elephants after which hyenas fed on his body.





His left arm, rib cage and skull were found on Saturday scattered in Chamabondo National Park.





The game park borders Mkhosana Suburb, west of Victoria Falls town. There were elephant and hyena spoors around the clothes and body parts.





The deceased’s younger brother, Mr Amos Bhebhe (46), said the family had reported him missing on Monday last week after failing to locate him.





“He left home around 4PM on Saturday 8 March with four friends who came to pick him up as they went to drink beer at G-Spot. He did not return home and we reported him to police as a missing person,” he said.





Amos, who stayed with Edson, said his brother left his colleagues at the bar intending to go home at around 9PM.





Edson, who worked for a safari company, did not reach his place of residence prompting his family to look for him.





A search team comprising residents, police and rangers from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority was dispatched on Saturday and found Edson’s left arm and rib cage while the skull was found on Sunday further in the bush.





The search team initially discovered Edson’s single brown shoe and a white blood-stained T-shirt which had been left on tree branches.





Upon further searching they found his pair of trousers, another shoe, a wallet with identity particulars and cash while a left arm and some ribs were also scattered in the bush.





Hyenas allegedly ate most of the flesh from the parts that were picked scattered all over the place. The family was yesterday preparing to travel to his rural home in Zhombe for burial.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.





She urged members of the public not to walk through the bush or secluded places, especially in wildlife areas to avoid conflict.



