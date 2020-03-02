MINISTER TOURS CONDEMNED NATIONAL SPORTS STADIUM





Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo today teamed up with stakeholders in a tour of the National Sports Stadium in Harare as Government moves to resolve stadium crisis.





Minister Moyo, was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA, sports administrators and a team of technocrats comprising architects and engineers.





Minister Moyo, whose ministry is directly in charge of the giants facility, was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation Tinoda Machakaire, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA, sports administrators and a team of technocrats comprising architects and engineers.





The National Sports Stadium was condemned late last year by CAF after it failed to meet minimum requirements to host international matches.



