MENTALLY ILL PATIENTS ESCAPE FROM PARI





TWO mentally challenged patients escaped from Parirenyatwa Annex Psychiatric Unit during visiting hours at the weekend, causing commotion in the Avenues area of Harare as well as the central business district.





Onlookers reported that the two were terrorising pedestrians with one of the patients controlling traffic at corner Chinamano Avenue and Third Street as the Annex officials launched a manhunt for the two escapees.





Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals head of public relations Linos Dhire confirmed the escape, adding that a team has been deployed to locate the patients.





“It is true that two of our patients are reported to have escaped during the visiting hour today (yesterday),” Dhire told the Daily News.





“The hospital is still searching for them so that they can be returned by the hospital ambulance. We have since informed their relatives and the police.”



