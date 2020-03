MDC SUPPORTERS ASSAULTED ME : MINISTER

A GROUP of MDC supporters on Saturday assaulted Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi during a Chegutu ward 2 by-election, the Daily News can report.

According to Ziyambi, he went to a polling station to meet a Zanu PF polling agent, but rowdy MDC supporters confronted him and attempted to block his way before they hurled obscenities at the Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson.

“Pano hapana minister. Uri kuendakupi iwe? Ibvaapo (There is no minister here? Where are you going? Leave this place now),” the MDC supporters shouted at Ziyambi, charging towards him.

Ziyambi had to be whisked away to safety by his aides.