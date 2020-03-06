MDC JOINS NATIONAL CLEAN UP





MDC-Alliance yesterday joined the national clean-up campaign, with top officials including secretary-general Mr Charlton Hwende, cleaning at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth.





The development shocked many people as the party has been consistently disrespecting President Mnangagwa.





The President mooted the idea of keeping the environment clean in December 2018 and the rest of the nation has been participating since then, except the MDC-Alliance leadership.





But Mr Hwende yesterday urged the nation to participate in the monthly clean-up, regardless of one’s political affiliation.





“This programme we are carrying out here is a programme that we are carrying out nationally.





“It’s a programme where we are encouraging our people to take the initiative of cleaning up the environment, cleaning up the cities, cleaning up their homes and cleaning up all public places so that we have a better country that is clean and that reflects the way we are as Zimbabweans,” he said.





Ironically, Mr Hwende embarrassed former MDC-Alliance vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri in November 2018 after he accepted an invitation by Senate President Cde Mabel Chinomona, in his capacity as Leader of the House, to meet President Mnangagwa at State House.

In a video that went viral, Mr Hwende abused Eng Mudzuri, saying: “Why did you go there alone? When you realised that you were the only MDC member, why did you not leave? Hana yenyu yanga isinga rove here muri pakati pevanhu veZanu?” he chided Eng Mudzuri.





Harare Central MP Murisi Zwizwai was among MDC-Alliance officials who abused Eng Mudzuri.



