MDC ACTIVIST FONDLES N'ANGA'S WIFE'S BEHIND





AN MDC activist based in Mvurwi was yesterday arraigned before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro facing an indecent assault charge after he allegedly fondled the backside of a traditional healer’s wife.





Kelvin Mwanzira (26), however, denied the charge and was remanded to tomorrow on $150 bail.





Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleges that on February 29, Mwanzira was drinking beer at a local bottle store clad in MDC regalia. The complainant Delyne Tachiona then entered the bottle store with her husband Timothy Siziva who is a traditional healer.





Mwanzira subsequently followed Tachiona from behind and allegedly fondled her backside. The complainant advised her husband about the abuse and Siziva confronted the MDC activist, who denied the allegations.





The complainant told the court that the activist was not apologetic, but teamed up with his colleagues and hurled insults at the couple.





The husband told the magistrate that he was a traditional healer and the accused had labelled him as fake.



