MAN STEALS US$2 300 FROM PARKED CAR





A MAN from Bulawayo’s Nketa suburb allegedly stole US$2 300, R20 000 and $3 000 from a parked motor vehicle belonging to a local businessman in the central business district.





Davison Dhliwayo (35) allegedly stole from Mr Tinashe Mudangayi (32) of Mpopoma suburb who runs Devine Nexus Investments located at number 41B, Lobengula Street.





The nature of Mr Mudangayi’s business was not stated in court. Dhliwayo was not asked to plead to theft from a motor vehicle when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure. He was remanded on $1 000 bail to March 23.





Dhliwayo was warned not to interfere with State witnesses and report once a week at Tshabalala police station.





Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said on Monday last week at around 7PM, Mr Mudangayi was in his shop when he saw Dhliwayo approaching his car which was also parked in front of his shop.





It alleged that he smashed one of the car windows before stealing a black satchel.





“The accused person stole a black satchel containing R20 000, US$2 300 and RTGS$3 000 which was on the back seat. He ran into a silver Toyota Wish which had no registration number and sped off,” he said.





Mr Chihombe said on Saturday last week Mr Mudangayi received information from his workers that Dhliwayo had been seen disembarking from his getaway car in the city.





Mr Mudangayi reported the matter to the police and Dhliwayo was arrested later that same day at Corner Batch Street and 6th Avenue.



