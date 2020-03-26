MAN SLEEPS WITH HIS BEST FRIEND'S WIFE FOR $10





A man from Gokwe who could not control his sex appetite had sex with his best friend’s wife, whom he paid $10 to buy relish.





The man, Onismo Vongai, has since been dragged to Chief Nembudziya’s traditional court to answer to adultery charges after he had an illicit affair with Precious Muleya who is married to Peter Dube.





The matter came to light when Dube stumbled on love messages from Vongai in his wife’s phone.





After stumbling upon the messages, Dube interrogated his wife who then confessed about her relationship with Vongai, and she also revealed that each time they had sex, Vongai would give her $10 to buy relish.





Vongai initially denied the issue when he appeared before Chief Nembudziya’s traditional court but Dube produced messages that were sent to his wife.





Chief Nembudziya confirmed the incident saying he ordered Vongai to pay five cows to Dube for disrespecting his marriage.





“What Vongai did is gross disrespect. He was supposed respect his neighbour’s wife but he decided otherwise.





“He took advantage of the fact that Dube is a poor man who can’t afford much and he decided to exploit his wife,” said Chief Nembudziya.





He said he ordered Vongai to pay a fine because what he did was unacceptable and a disgrace.





“He must pay those five cows to Dube because what he did is not allowed in our village. There are many single ladies that he could have proposed to but he chose to have an affair with a married woman,” he said. B Metro



