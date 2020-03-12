MAN SHOT DEAD OVER NUTS





A GUARD at a farm in Chipinge allegedly shot and killed a villager after accusing him of stealing macadamia nuts from his employer.





The accused, Foster Macheza, handed himself to the police on Tuesday soon after committing the offence.





Chipinge Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze, confirmed the incident and said Macheza was assisting police with investigations.





He will appear in court soon. “It is alleged that at around 8pm on Monday, the suspect was drinking beer at Mandaraza Bottle Store at Clearwater in the company of his brother Musavengana Macheza (30).





“While they were drinking beer and watching soccer, Musavengana confronted the now late Edmore Dhlakama and Richard Mapokoto of Morganson Farm and accused them of stealing macadamia nuts from his employer’s field,” said Ass Insp Chikuvadze.





A fistfight ensued between Musavengana and the two, who were armed with machetes.





“Musavengana was overpowered. Seeing that his brother was being assaulted by the two, Macheza intervened and was also overpowered. The accused then rushed to Plot Number 2, Sweet Acres Farm, about 2km away from the bottle store. He armed himself with a rifle and went back to the bottle store. When he came back, he fired one shot into the air, forcing revellers to scurry for cover,” he said.





It is alleged that Macheza then followed the duo who had gone to Boss Maninja Bottle Store. He fired more shots into the crowd. A shot hit Dhlakama in the stomach and left hip, and he died instantly,” he said.



