MAN RAPES TEEN MAID





A 60-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old maid.





The man from North End suburb whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim, allegedly raped the girl in the morning when she was doing her house chores. The accused person was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.





He was remanded on $500 bail to March 30. The prosecutor, Mr Denmark Chihombe, said on Friday last week at around 7AM, the complainant was approached by the accused person from behind.





“The complainant was doing her household chores when she was grabbed on the waist by the accused person. He threw her onto a sofa in the sitting room facing upwards before undressing her. The accused person then raped the complainant once while using a condom,” he said.



