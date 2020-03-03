MAN RAPES EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER (4)





A 36-YEAR-OLD herdsman from Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly raping his employer’s four-year-old daughter while she was on her way from school.





The man from Stanmore who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a rape charge. He was remanded in custody to March 12.





Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the man raped the complainant on February 24.





“On 24 February at around 2PM the accused person met the complainant who is his employer’s daughter while she was on her way from school with her friends. He chased the friends away and remained with the complainant and he grabbed her by the hand. He dragged her into a bushy area where he raped her once and warned her against reporting the matter,” she said.





“When the complainant got home her mother questioned her on where she was coming from as her friends had already arrived and she revealed what the accused person had done to her. The matter was reported to the police resulting in his arrest.”





In another incident, a 26-year-old Filabusi man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.





Thembinkosi Ndlovu was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a rape charge. He was remanded in custody to March 9.





Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Ndlovu raped the juvenile on January 15.





“The complainant was playing with her younger sister and two friends when the accused person approached them and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her. Ndlovu grabbed the complainant and dragged her into a bushy area and raped her while the other children fled,” she said.



