MAN LOSES WIFE, TWO KIDS TO NEIGHBOUR





A MAN from Romney Park, Bulawayo lost his wife to his friend who lives next door, a year after the two apologised for having an illicit affair.





Mr Mehluli Ndlovu said his wife Ms Nkosiyapha Ngwenya moved in with Mr Samson Zwana and took with her, their two children aged four and 11 years. Mr Ndlovu and Ms Ngwenya had been married for 11 years.





“We had been married for 11 years and we have two children. What worries me the most is that my children are no longer going to school. It is painful to see my family next door every day,” said a visibly stressed Mr Ndlovu.





He said sometime last year, he discovered that his friend was having an affair with his wife and they both apologised.





Apparently, the illicit affair continued. Last month, Mr Ndlovu’s wife moved next door to live with Mr Zwana when he was away for a week. He said he was once arrested after she reported him to the police for verbal abuse.





“I am stressed. I have been living under difficult conditions. They always tease me wherever they see me,” said Mr Ndlovu.





He said his wife is a student pastor at a local college. Ms Ngwenya said she left her husband because he was abusive and irresponsible.





Ms Ngwenya said she had moved in with the man next door but they had always known each other for a long time.





“We are no longer together. I have known the man I live with now for a very long time,” she said.





Ms Ngwenya said she decided to move in with Mr Zwana after he offered them accommodation since they had been evicted for not paying rent.





“We were evicted for not paying rent and the man had to take us in; we had no option,” said Ms Ngwenya.





She claimed that her husband suffers from a mental problem which led him to be discharged from a parastatal.



