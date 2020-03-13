MAN FINDS BEST FRIEND'S LOVER IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN, KILLS HER





A MAN from Gokwe beat his best friend’s girlfriend to death after he found her in a compromising position with another man.





George Ndebele (29) of Kufazvinei Village under Chief Jiri in Gokwe South allegedly struck Prisca Moyo with an empty beer bottle when he found her in the arms of another man, whose name was not mentioned in court.





He allegedly teamed up with unnamed accomplices who used an assortment of weapons to beat Moyo. Ndebele allegedly strangled her until she died.





For the offence, Ndebele was arraigned before Gokwe magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame facing murder charges.





He was remanded in custody to March 23 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.





The prosecutor, Mr Liberty Chimwaradze, said on February 28 this year, around 3AM, Ndebele was in company of two other men who are still on the run while drinking beer at a bar at Mafungautsi stands near the Gokwe-Kwekwe Highway.





The accused, the court heard, and his two accomplices saw Moyo in the company of another man and connived to assault her, accusing her of cheating on their friend.



