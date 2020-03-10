MAN BUTCHERS FIVE IN BINGA





A 20-year-old man from Binga went on a rampage and axed five people to death within a short space of time in unclear circumstances.





The accused, after killing his neighbours went on to axe down some cattle, before he was arrested by the police.





In a statement yesterday national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police are investigating the motive behind the killings.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder which occurred on March 6 in Marangane Village, Chief Simagonde in Binga where a 20-year-old man armed with an axe went to his neighbour’s homestead and torched a bedroom hut and struck dead a lone male adult therein.





“The accused went back to his homestead where he axed his 7-year-old nephew and his aunt who both died on the spot.”





He said the accused went on to attack yet another neighbour’s wife and child killing them instantly.

Asst-Comm Nyathi said the accused proceeded to a nearby cattle pen where he butchered a cow and calf.





“He was later arrested by the police and the motive behind the callous act by the accused is under investigation,” said Asst-Comm Nyathi.



