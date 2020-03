LOCKDOWN, A DECISION BETWEEN LIVELIHOOD AND HEALTH, SAYS CHAMISA

For many of us this lockdown is a decision between livelihood and health. The challenges we face are real but the threat of ignoring this virus will be catastrophic. It remains our responsibility to provide safety nets and provisions for the vulnerable. Zimbabwe faces twin evils of poverty and Covid-19.Many live from hand to mouth. Hunger might be what kills people first

We are living in difficult times. The entire world is engulfed by a pandemic - COVID19. This disease is real. It does not discriminate.

Public health systems across the world, including ours, are overwhelmed. This is why it is important to do everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus.