LAW FIRMS SHUT DOWN

“To our valued customers and all stakeholders, please be advised that due to Covid-19 pandemic also known as coronavirus, we will be closing our offices from Wednesday, 25 March 2020 until further notice. The closure has been necessitated by the need to play our part in helping in terms of containment and delay of the spread of the pandemic while also safeguarding the health of our employees, clients and all other stakeholders,” read one notice. One of the city lawyers,