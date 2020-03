LAND REFORM IRREVERSIBLE, SAYS ED

“To prosper as a nation, we must have our own currency. We cannot develop and prosper without our own currency. They may plot to destroy our currency, whatever they do, let me make it categorically clear — we will not go back on the currency issue. We will continue until our currency stabilises and strengthens. It is only with our local currency that we can develop as a nation. The American currency can only develop America, the Rand can only develop South Africa, the Pula can only develop Botswana, the Kwacha can only develop Zambia and the metical can only develop Mozambique. And in Zimbabwe, can we continue to depend on other people’s currencies? No. We will continue to promote our own currency,” said President Mnangagwa.