skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 31 March 2020
JUDGEMENT :KHUPE REACTS
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HARARE IN PARTIAL LOCKDOWN
Zimbabwe was in partial lockdown yesterday, with the formal sector mainly taking heed of President Mnangagwa’s call to stay at home, among...
BLACK MARKET RATES COLLAPSE
THE value of the United States dollar against the Zimbabwe dollar on the parallel market has nosedived due to a drop in demand, economists...
ZANU PF BIGWIG GOES BERZERK AS TEEN DAUGHTER IS IMPREGNATED
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial political commissar Jevas Masosote was recently in the eye of a storm after he allegedly pointed a firearm at ...
WHY CHIWENGA WAS NOT QUARANTINED
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga will not go into self-isolation after spending a fortnight in China and will instead lead the country’s...
WE DID ALL WE COULD FOR ZORORO : WILKINS
Wilkins Hospital says it did all it could to save the life of Zororo Makamba, given the resources at its disposal. The hospital said b...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment