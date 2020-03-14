INTERNET SPEEDS COLLAPSE IN MASVINGO





The business community in Masvingo is desperate for new Internet connectivity after the service provided by ZOL plunged in the last few weeks giving almost zero connectivity during the day.





Business is faced with weak speeds due to increased number of users during the day. People in the CBD have to gather on limited base stations in town causing very low speeds below their paid bandwidths.





Several unanimous ZOL Data Line subscribers who talked to The Mirror said that they had immense confidence in ZOL lines when they bought them in 2018 and 2019.

However, they are now looking elsewhere for service.





A ZOL spokesperson Donald Musayi said most businesses and individuals are on family parkages where as preference is given to office parkages during day time and thats why they face low speeds during the day.





Internet speeds swing from highs in the night to lows during the day.

Speeds range from 0.5 Mbps to 4 Mbps per second and during the day it fluctuates between 0.05 Mbps and 0 Mbps making it extremely arduous to download or upload material.



