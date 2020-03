I WILL NOT BE FORCED TO LEAD FROM THE FRONT, SAYS CHAMISA

“Mnangagwa you are no longer relevant, you should leave this country for the young people and be a consultant not a leader. You don’t have any idea where this country is going together with your crew. How can you amend the Constitution 27 times in less than two years? I can see that you are now possessed with the Mugabe and Smith demons,” Chamisa told people gathered in Masvingo recently for the Tsvangirai Memorial Lecture.