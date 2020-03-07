I WILL BUY A CAR : ZIMBA WINS $1M LOTTO IN CANADA





Christmas came early for a Zimbabwean man who struck riches in Canada after he won $1m Canadian dollars in a lottery.





The 47-year-old Onismo Murambiwa scooped the guaranteed $1 million prize in the February 19, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw. The father of three said that it felt surreal when he discovered that he had a winning ticket.





Speaking to the InBrampton, the local publication for the city of Brampton, Murambiwa said he was ecstatic about the outcome of the draw.





“I thought this was not happening! I scanned the ticket a dozen more times. It was a shock to the system. I even took a photo of the ticket checker!”





“As a realtor, I handle big cheques all the time. It feels incredible that this one is mine. I don’t know what to say. This feels like a dream.”





Murambiwa revealed that he was going to treat himself to a brand new car only. The rest of the money, however, is going to be put into savings for later investments.