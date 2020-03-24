GRACE EVICTION : MINER IN U TURN





FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe is now off the hook after a Mazowe miner who was suing her over a land dispute withdrew his application to have her evicted from a disputed farm.





Langton Chapungu in October last year filed a court application seeking Grace’s eviction together with two other individuals identified in court papers only as Tongai and Jemwa.





In a sudden turn of events, Chapungu has withdrawn his court application, giving Grace the leeway to stay at the farm.





“Take note that the undersigned plaintiff hereby withdraws his application for eviction against the defendants (Grace, Tongai and Jemwa) herein,” part of the notice of withdrawal dated March 11, 2020 filed at the High Court and also served on Grace’s lawyers, Hussein and Ranchhod Legal Practitioners, read.





In his founding affidavit, Chapungu had accused the two of illegally mining on his farm, while Grace was said to have been conducting farming activities on the same piece of land.





“The first and second respondents (Tongai and Jemwa) are doing illegal mining activities in my plot and the third respondent (Grace) is also doing her farming activities in that same plot of mine, to an extent that she had even erected some structures at my place,” Chapungu said.





“The defendants have gone further threatening me with unspecified action if I continue disturbing them from their illegal activities in my plot. In spite of the demand to vacate, the defendants have refused and offered flimsy and fabricated reasons to justify their continued illegal stay at my place, leaving me with no option except to approach this honourable court for relief,” the affidavit added. Newsday



