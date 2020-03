GOVT TO EMPLOY 2 300 TEACHERS

“In January we engaged 2700 teachers to fill vacancies in the sector. The teacher pupil ratio must improve to support the new curriculum. Of those engaged, 2 100 teachers took up the jobs and 600 did not for various reasons. We are now completing the mop up programme to make sure the 2 700 figure is reached. At the same time, I am glad to announce that we have also been given authority to recruit a further 2 300 teacher in June. We were allowed to engage 5 000 teachers and if we engage 2 300 plus the 2700 we engaged in January we will reach our target,” she said.