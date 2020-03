GOVT SLAMMED OVER MAJAIVANA IS DEAD BOOB

“We are more than interested in the source of that information than what the publishing house intends to do. There are also serious historical implications in that page; when you place Oliver Mtukudzi and Majaivana on the same page you are appealing to tribal context and expression. When you then add a caption that Mtukudzi entertained people during the war, and Majaivana entertained people after independence, you imply two things; that Majaivana was not performing before 1980 and second that Ndebele artistes did not participate or add any value to the liberation war.”