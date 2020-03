GOVT NEGLECTED ZORORO : MAKAMBA FAMILY FUMES

“The hospital did not have any medication to help Zororo. We sourced a ventilator from a family friend. The only medication available are the ones we bought from South Africa. We then bought the ventilators on Sunday 2pm, and when we got to Wilkins, the portable ventilator had an American plug. They told us to get an adapter because they only had round sockets at the hospital. I then rushed to buy an adapter and came back but they never used it. I asked why and they said there are no plugs in the room.