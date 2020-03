EMIRATES CANCELS ZIMBABWE FLIGHTS

“In line with the latest expert medical finding that the Covid-19 virus is primarily transmitted by touch, Emirates placed its focus on surface cleaning. On any aircraft that was found to have transported a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 case, Emirates would go even further and implement deep cleaning and disinfection in a process that takes between six to eight hours to complete. This includes the defogging of cabin interiors and misting with disinfectant across all soft furnishings and replacement of seat covers and cushions in the affected area,” said Emirates.