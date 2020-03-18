ED MOURNS CHIEF NDIWENI'S MOTHER

President Mnangagwa has mourned the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni’s widow, Indlovukazi Agnes Masuku Ndiweni, who died after a short illness yesterday.







She was mother to dethroned “Chief” Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni. She was 96.





In a statement, President Mnangagwa said it was with deep grief and sadness that he learnt of the death of the Ndiweni matriarch.





He said with her passing on, the Ndiweni family in particular, and the people of Ntabazinduna in general, have been deprived of a matriarch whose wisdom, fountain of knowledge and strong love her clan had grown to take for granted.





President Mnangagwa said Indlovukazi Ndiweni left a deep void which will be difficult to fill.





“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, the ruling party Zanu PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey deepest condolences to her children and the entire Ndiweni family on the loss.





“May they be comforted to know that the nation stands with them during their dark hour of bereavement. May her dear departed soul rest in eternal peace.”







In a statement, the Ndiweni family said it was with deep sadness that they announced the passing on of Indlovukazi Agnes Masuku Ndiweni





They said she died in her sleep in the early hours of yesterday after a short illness.





“A prayerful woman whose faith and labour had nourished society in Ntabazinduna and further afield,” read the Ndiweni family statement.



