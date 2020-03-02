ED MEETS SADC SEC





SADC executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House where they discussed a number of issues that included the political situation in the region, climate change and youth unemployment.





Dr Tax met with the President in his capacity as the Sadc chairperson of the Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.





President Mnangagwa assumed the chairmanship of the Organ during the Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government held in, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in August last year.





Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Tax said she had briefed the President on the political, peace and security situation in the region.





“The purpose of my visit was to brief the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe about the political, peace and security situation in the region, as he is our current chair of the Organ of Politics, Defence and Security of Sadc,” she said.





Dr Tax said the region was stable, although there were challenges in some areas.





Some of the challenges dogging the Sadc region are climate change, youth unemployment and general tensions, which all need to be addressed.





“When we talk about peace and security, we look at the socio-economic and political environment holistically because there are a number of areas that if not addressed, will impact on the actual peace and security in the region,” said Dr Tax.





Climate change has affected the region, with several countries, including Zimbabwe, experiencing devastating droughts and cyclones in the past three years.





Zimbabwe is experiencing one of its worst droughts since independence, which has seen at least 7,7 million people requiring food aid.





The drought has impacted cereal production in the region with output expected at around 30 million tonnes, which will leave a deficit of nine million tonnes.





Manicaland and Masvingo provinces were battered by Cyclone Idai last year, leaving over 300 people dead and thousands without food as crops were swept away while others received a lot of rain that ended up destroying the crops.



