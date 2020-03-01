COUNCIL CLASHES WITH RUFARO STADIUM VENDORS





Council officials have clashed over vendors operating at Rufaro Stadium premises, mostly those selling potatoes on the back of their trucks.





Some of the officials wanted council to formalise the vendors’ operations and start levying them, but others felt the move would set a wrong precedence, and at the same time paint a bad picture of the stadium.





Speaking during a full council meeting last week, Finance and Development committee chairperson councillor Luckson Mukunguma said vendors at Rufaro Stadium should be formalised.





“Instead of confiscating their wares, let us formalise them and start charging them for operating at Rufaro premises,” he said.





“These people are operating in the car park and l see no problem if council levies them because as it stands, the system of confiscating leaves room for our officials to engage in corruption.”





But Councillor Denford Ngadziore opposed the move, saying it would reduce the city officials to a laughing stock.



