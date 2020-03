CORONAVIRUS : THREE SUSPECTED CASES IN BYO

While stressing that the hospital was just following laid down emergency response procedures, he said the patient has not yet tested positive for Covid-19 and it could have been a false alarm. “We received a patient who presented herself this afternoon. She showed flu like symptoms. She had travelled to Dubai and returned via South Africa. She arrived in the city sometime this week. She said her husband in South Africa also had flu.However, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that we treat the matter carefully as we cannot be lax,” he said.