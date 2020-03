CORONAVIRUS : INTENTIONAL INFECTION NOW A CRIME IN SA

"Any person who (a) convenes a gathering; (b) permits more than 50 persons at premises where liquor is sold and consumed, or (c) hinders, interferes with, or obstructs an enforcement officer in the exercise of his or her powers or the performance of his or her duties in terms of these regulations is guilty of an offence and, on conviction, liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment," states the regulation.