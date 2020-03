CORONAVIRUS HITS ARTISTS

THE coronavirus that has hit the world and the region, is affecting Zimbabwean artistes as most of their international tours have been cancelled leading to loss of business.

Covid-19 has significantly impacted arts and culture programming internationally, having implications on mobility, access to public spaces and the flow of cultural goods and services.

The US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as there have been at least 61 deaths, so did his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who on Sunday said he would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak. Italy, the worst affected European country, has recorded more than 1 800 Coronavirus-related deaths so far and expects some 90 000 infections by the end of April. Zimbabwe has not recorded a case of Covid-19.

Imbube outfit Black Umfolosi, Iyasa, Insingizi, Winky D, Freeman, Mambo Dhuterere and ExQ are among artistes whose tours to the United Kingdom, Canada and United States of America have been cancelled due to the spread of Coronavirus.

One of the Black Umfolosi leaders, Sotja Moyo said they are devastated after their international tour was cancelled because of the virus.

“Our booking has been cancelled until further notice. We were supposed to travel to the United Kingdom, USA and Canada. But all that has been stopped because of the Coronavirus.

“Our agents are saying perhaps they can push our performances to November thereabout. We shall see,” said Moyo.

He said this was a huge blow to their careers as they rely a lot on tours.