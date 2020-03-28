CORONAVIRUS CASES JUMP TO 1187 IN SA





The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased to 1187, the minister health confirmed on Saturday evening.





The number of confirmed infections this afternoon stood at 1170 after 31 people recovered from the virus. One person was confirmed dead on Friday.





Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the latest figures don't necessarily mean there's a decline in the infection rate.





"We must outrightly state that these numbers do not indicate a reduction in the number of infections. "It is merely a reflection of positive results that were received, verified and ready for today’s reporting," Mkhize said in a media statement.





First Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48

He expressed concern about infections relating to healthcare workers in both private and public hospitals."This includes doctor and nurses. We mention this because health workers are in the frontline of this battle. They are exposed not only to their families but to the patients who they are meant to treat," he said.





Some of the confirmed COVID-19 cases that involve health workers included in Limpopo, one medical doctor tested positive after he had travelled abroad for holiday started experiencing symptoms on his return.





"He immediately decided to quarantine himself. This young doctor remained in quarantine to ensure that he does not transmit the virus to other people. His 14 day quarantine period has ended and we are pleased to report that his results have now been confirmed negative," said Mkhize.





In Mpumalanga, one medical doctor who had also travelled for a holiday abroad returned to the province with symptoms which emerged a few days after he returned.





"Before then, he had been having interactions with staff and patients. He then tested positive and was quarantined.









"This led to other health workers who had come into contact with him to be screened, quarantined and tested. A decision was also made for that section of the hospital to be closed in order to disinfect it.





"This has been completed and it will be reopening during the course of next week. "In Free State, we have received a report that three doctors, one nurse and one neurophysicist have tested positive for COVID-19.



