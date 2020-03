CORONAVIRUS : BYO FULL COUNCIL MEETS, PUBLIC BANNED

“The full council meeting will go ahead as scheduled and all future council committee meetings will remain in place until there is a total lockdown. We will, however, adhere to the social distance as stipulated by the health professionals. We will also adhere to the Government of Zimbabwe proclamation, by ensuring that there is less than a maximum of 50 people in the full council meeting. This means therefore that the meeting will be closed off to members of the public and the Press in terms of their physical presence. The meeting will, however, be livestreamed to ensure that they do not miss out,” said Mrs Mpofu.