CORONA HITS MUSICIANS HARD





Musicians have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic after the order to suspend all the gatherings of more than 100 people by the President.





Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso suspended two shows which were supposed to be held in Kadoma and Marondera.





Peter Moyo, Suluman Chimbetu, Carlos Green and Romeo Gasa among others have suspended their weekend shows.





In an interview, Macheso’s manager Tich Makahamadze said coronavirus is affecting everyone.





“It’s affecting everyone and artistes are not being spared. “We were supposed to entertain fans in Kadoma and Marondera over the weekend but due to coronavirus we have suspended all shows.





“It’s scary and affecting our production also,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Peter Moyo. “Coronavirus yavhuna zvikeyi manje torima sei zvino. It’s really affecting us and we get money from live shows.





“It’s a blow to us as artistes because cancelling a show mean a loss to us. Let’s look at the expenses incurred during printing posters and even the deposit to some of the shows.





“Let’s leave it to God, if we do not invite him we will fail,” he said. In another interview, Gasa encouraged people to follow advices from health gurus.





“The pandemic is very real and it’s a blow to us. The business is low globally and there is less trade but we should be able to adhere to the orders form experts to avoid the spread of the disease.





“Let’s clean and keep our environment as clean as possible,” he said. H Metro















