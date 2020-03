COPS GOES BERSERK

A SENIOR policeman went berserk and fired 15 rounds of live ammunition towards a mentally challenged man who was resisting arrest at Beitbridge Police Station.

It is understood Chief Inspector Kenneth Mushongahande, the officer-in-charge of Beitbridge Urban Police, went on to use an undisclosed number of tear smoke canisters to apprehend the lone suspect who was running amok inside the charge office.

Surprisingly, the suspect braved the barrage of bullets meant to scare him to submission and the toxic gas, whose effect was felt some two kilometres away at Mashakada in Dulivhadzimo high-density suburb.

The officer commanding Beitbridge District, Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident, but did not give details.

“I can confirm the shooting last night (Tuesday) at the station and there were no injuries at all. A suspect had become violent and police were managing him,” he said.

Nyongo refused to comment when asked whether the police had not used excessive force considering they were dealing with a single unarmed person, who all along had been in their custody.

A source at the police station said a man, known to be a builder, arrived in the charge office to seek assistance in claiming his payment from a client refusing to pay for services.

“He built a house for someone and asked for the police’s help allegedly because the client had become hostile,” the source said.

The man looked frustrated, having been referred to different government departments in vain.

He then approached the police as a last resort.