COPS FIRE TEARGAS AT KILLER T BASH





POLICE reportedly fired teargas in Mbare on Saturday at Killer T’s birthday bash venue, leaving guests scurrying for cover.





With the ban on public gatherings in place, the birthday bash was a-strictly-by-invitation event but resulted in hordes of people turning up.





Reports from Mbare say that police fired teargas canisters to disperse the crowd that had gathered around the place where the event was being held.





Sources who preferred anonymity because of their closeness to the chanter told the Daily News that some of the well-to-do guests had to temporarily vacate the place.





“Ghetto youths could not accept being denied entry and they had to gather around. This resulted in the police coming in to disperse them and fired teargas canisters which resulted in chaos,” said the source.

Killer T’s manager told the Daily News that all went well despite the disturbances which arose after the gathering.





“The birthday ceremony went on well only that there were some people who came and gathered around trying to cause problems. The police came in and helped us disperse the people,” Killer T’s manager, Kudzai Biston, told the Daily News.





Event organiser Mahwindo described the incident as an act of sabotage by people with hate towards Killer T. She alleged some people were calling the police to stop the birthday.





In a live video, she said they had clearance to host the event in Mbare.



