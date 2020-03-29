CHIEF KHAYISA'S WIDOW LAID O REST





THE widow of the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, Gogo Agnes Masuku-Ndiweni was last Thursday laid to rest at the family cemetery in Ntabazinduna.





She was honoured with a State-assisted funeral. Gogo Masuku-Ndiweni (96) died in her sleep on 18 March after a short illness.





A close family member said Gogo Masuku-Ndiweni was laid to rest at the village, with all her children except the eldest son, Joram Thambo Ndiweni in attendance. Joram who is based in the United Kingdom also failed to attend his father’s burial in 2010.





“Yes, the burial took place yesterday in Ntabazinduna. There is nothing much that we can say at the moment, serve for that it was a State assisted burial and people came in their numbers to bid farewell to their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” said the relative on Friday.





In passing his condolence after the passing on of Gogo Masuku-Ndiweni, President Mnangagwa expressed deep grief and sadness noting that the people of Ntabazinduna had been deprived of a matriarch whose wisdom, fountain of knowledge and strong love her clan had grown to take for granted.





“It is with deep grief and sadness that I learnt of the death of the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni’s widow, Indlovukazi Agnes Masuku Ndiweni, following a short illness. With the passing on of Indlovukazi Agnes Masuku, the Ndiweni family in particular, and the people of Ntabazinduna in general, have been deprived of a matriarch whose wisdom, fountain of knowledge and strong love her clan had grown to take for granted.





“On behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, the ruling party Zanu-PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey deepest condolences to her children and the entire Ndiweni family on the loss. May they be comforted to know that the nation stands with them during this dark hour of bereavement. May her dear departed soul rest in eternal peace,” said the President.





Gogo Masuku was married to the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni who also died in his sleep in August 2010 at the age of 97.



