BYO DOC CHEATS DEATH

“It was all well from our point of departure and we were looking forward to getting home. My friend was just joking about paying tollgate fees as he attempted to take out his card, it was the last thing I remembered but briefly I felt the car rolling, severally times, and luckily we all had our seat belts on. I thank God that we lived but it wasnt a pleasant experience,” said Nyala, speaking from his flat at Mpilo Central Hospital.