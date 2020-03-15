BYO COUPLE STEALS $10 000 LETTUCE FROM GARDEN





A Bulawayo couple was arrested for allegedly stealing lettuce which was valued at $10 000 from a garden.





Bright Mwende (27) allegedly connived with his wife Zichito Mpande (26) of Kensington suburb and stole from his employer Ms Florence Mutizakurima (52) of the same suburb.





Mwende was Ms Mutizakurima’s garden helper and they were staying at her premises. The couple pleaded not guilty to a theft charge before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela. They were remanded out of custody to March 2 for provision of trial date.





Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said sometime between February 15 and March 2 this year, Mwende and Mpande stole 1 000 heads of lettuce from Ms Mutizakurima’s garden.



