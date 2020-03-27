BORIS JOHNSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson said he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough.





He said he will now self-isolate in No 10 but will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus".





Mr Johnson was last seen on Thursday night, as he clapped outside No 10 as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff.





In a video on his Twitter account, Mr Johnson, 55, said: "I'm working from home and self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do.





"But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.



