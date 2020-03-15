skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 15 March 2020
ANOTHER FOREX DECREE
Sunday, March 15, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHIWENGA DEMANDS US$245 428 FROM MARRY
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga is demanding a refund of US$245 428 paid into his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa’s bank account as proc...
MATHS NO LONGER AN ENTRY REQUIREMENT
Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira has revealed they have removed mathem...
CHEATING BUSINESSWOMAN IN MESSY DIVORCE
The golden couple of Dr Eve Gadzikwa (55), a well-known business person, philanthropist and author, and husband Celestine Gadzikwa, busine...
YOU CAN LEAVE : CHAMISA TELLS RIVALS
THE ructions consuming the MDC are escalating, resulting in under pressure party leader Nelson Chamisa now telling his disgruntled comrade...
BUSHIRI TO SUPPLY 250 000 TONNES OF MAIZE TO ZIM
Controversial Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri is set to supply Zimbabwe with 250 000 tonnes of maize after clinching a deal with local ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment