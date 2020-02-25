ZINARA GOES AFTER UNLICENCED CARS





THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) will be hunting down unlicensed vehicles in the country in collaboration with the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) and the police.





In a statement the organisation has urged motorists to get their vehicles licensed to avoid clamping.





“Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), in partnership with Zinara and VID, would like to inform the motoring public that ZRP, Zinara and VID are conducting a joint blitz operation countrywide on unlicenced and all de-registered vehicles.





“VID will be clamping non-compliant vehicles. To avoid any inconvenience, we appeal to our valued motoring public to regularise their vehicle licenses before embarking on any trip,” Zinara said.





This comes after government recently increased vehicle registration and licensing fees by 100 percent, a move that will worsen the situation for cash-strapped Zimbabweans.



