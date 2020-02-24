ZBC TAKES EX BOSS TO COURT OVER VEHICLE





THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has approached the High Court in a bid to recover the company’s motor vehicle from former Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Mavhura.

The national broadcaster approached the High Court after Mavhura allegedly refused to surrender it.





In her founding affidavit, the company secretary, Patricia Muchengwa, acting on behalf of the national broadcaster said Mavhura was only entitled to use the Chevrolet Trailblazer when he was employed by ZBC but failed to return the vehicle after the termination of his contract.





She further argued that the motor vehicle is required for day to day operations at the corporation in fulfillment of its constitutional mandate.





The national broadcaster is seeking the court to issue an order authorising the deputy sheriff to seize the vehicle and compel Mavhura to settle the costs of the lawsuit.





Meanwhile, Mavhura has a similar charge pending at the Harare Magistrates Court where he allegedly connived with other two other former ZBC bosses Benania Shumba and Stephen Kundishora to give Shumba a Mazda BT50 without following due procedure.



