ZANU PF FIGHTS SPILL INTO PARLY





ZANU PF factionalism has spilled into Parliament as rival camps position themselves ahead of the long-awaited restructuring exercise to elect new provincial structures and district coordinating committees.





The fights have particularly turned ugly in Mashonaland Central where some Zanu PF provincial executive members are accusing their chairperson and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe of trying to use Parliament in his fight against one of his main political foes, businessman Tafadzwa Musarara.





Musarara, who is the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) boss, has been in and out of Parliament before the Justice Mayor Wadyajena- led Agriculture committee to explain how the group used the money it allegedly received from government.





The GMAZ boss will be back in Parliament on Tuesday after clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda, in a letter addressed to “all and each of the members of the police force”, directed them to summon Musarara to appear before Wadyajena’s committee.





“You are hereby required and directed by Parliament of Zimbabwe on the sight hereto to summon Mr T Musarara that he appears personally before the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement that is inquiring into support services by the government of Zimbabwe into grain and wheat millers and the financing of silo repairs,” read Chokuda’s letter dated February14.





But Zanu PF Mashonaland Central executive members alleged provincial factional wars were now being fought in Parliament.





They claimed Kazembe was using his friendship with Wadyajena to fight his political wars with Musarara, who challenged him for the Mazowe West constituency primary elections in the 2018 general polls.





Kazembe won, but Musarara’s backers stormed the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare accusing him of abusing his chairmanship to rig the polls by failing to deploy ballot papers in the GMAZ boss’ strongholds.





“We believe Kazembe is behind the wars between Wadyajena and Musarara. Wadyajena and Kazembe are known allies.





“District coordinating committee elections and provincial elections are due any time and Kazembe is likely to be challenged by businessman James Makamba,” one of the provincial officials, who requested anonymity fearing reprisals, said.





“He believes Musarara is backing Makamba and, therefore, there is a strong belief that he is using Parliament to get at Musarara.





“Remember last year, Kazembe touched off a storm when he declared that he would deal ruthlessly with anyone who wanted to challenge him for the position of provincial chairmanship, which he said he still wanted.”





The official was referring to an address by Kazembe during Muzarabani North legislator Zhemu Soda’s victory celebrations at Utete business centre in August last year.





Kazembe declared he would not leave his party position because he still loved it and those who tried to disturb his duties would suffer the consequences.

Kazembe said he was fed up with the lies. “My friend, listen, I don’t have time for that nonsense, I have nothing to do with the portfolio committee,” he said.





“ I am not in the committee; I am not in any committee. I don’t know where my name is coming in. I am sick and tired of that nonsense.”





Musarara was not picking calls and GMAZ spokesperson Garikai Chaunza said he could not comment on the political issues. Standard



