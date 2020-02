ZACC :WE ARE NOT CAPTURED

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo has refuted claims by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi that the corruption buster has been captured by cartels.

Hodzi recently alleged in Bulawayo that some sections in the Judiciary, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the National Prosecuting Authority and Zacc had been ensnared by cartels.

But speaking to journalists at the Zacc offices during the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Zacc and Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) in Harare yesterday, Matanda-Moyo vowed that the anti-corruption body would never be captured by cartels.

“My take is that Zacc is not captured, I can only speak for Zacc not for other organisations. I want to believe the Prosecutor-General was misquoted; he wanted to say something else. We can never be captured. We value our independence; we value the trust reposed on us by the public and we can never allow ourselves to be captured.

“I am not worried about them (Hodzi’s statements) because we are not captured. If we were captured, I was going to be worried, but I am not worried about them, because it does not apply to Zacc,” Matanda-Moyo said.

Matanda-Moyo, however, said if Hodzi’s allegations on prosecutors were correct, it was a worrying scenario that would warrant the corruption buster’s immediate intervention.

“It’s actually worrying, but when he (Hodzi) talks about other institutions without evidence from those other institutions.

I am not worried yet, but of course we want to see those cases being prosecuted and if our prosecutors are indeed captured, it’s a cause for concern.