WOMAN STRANGLES NEPHEW, ATTEMPTS SUICIDE





A 68-YEAR-OLD woman from Rhodene suburb in Masvingo allegedly strangled her nephew to death by pulling his school tie for coming home late from school and then attempted to commit suicide by poisoning, police have confirmed.





Modie Chirinda of Carry Street allegedly reprimanded Gokomere Primary School pupil, Macdonald Chirinda (13) and tightened his tie leading to his death.





Upon realising that the Grade Seven pupil was now unconscious due to her actions, she then took some poisonous substance, but survived.





The boy’s body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the woman was rushed to hospital for treatment.





Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident happend last Thursday in Rhodene Low Density Suburb at around 6AM.





Chirinda is admitted in hospital under police guard.





“Yes, we received such a report but police are still carrying out investigations to figure out what exactly transpired. The case was reported from Rhodene’s Carry Street. It involves an elderly woman and her nephew who was attending Gokomere Primary,” said Chief Insp Mazula.





It is alleged that Chirinda asked Macdonald, who was already in uniform preparing to leave for school, why he had come home late the previous day.





Before responding, Chirinda charged towards the boy, who sensing danger attempted to run away but he was grabbed by the tie.



