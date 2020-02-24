WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MALEMA





A warrant of arrest has been issued for firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema after he failed to appear at the East London magistrate's court on Monday, DispatchLIVE reports.





Malema and co-accused security official Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman were meant to appear in court in relation to charges that emanate from Malema's alleged discharging of a firearm in public during his party's fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.



